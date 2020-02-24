Apple just revealed new Powerbeats wireless headphones that have super-long battery life at a much cheaper price than the Powerbeats Pro (AAPL)
Monday, 16 March 2020 () · Apple's Beats brand just unveiled a new pair of wireless headphones called Powerbeats, which serve as a less expensive alternative to the truly wireless Powerbeats Pro.
· The new headphones cost $150 and will be available starting Wednesday.
· They should offer 15 hours of battery life and run on the same H1 chip that...
