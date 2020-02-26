Global  

Microsoft unveils full Xbox Series X specs with 1TB expansion cards

The Verge Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Microsoft is revealing the full specs for its Xbox Series X console today, and it includes support for removable storage and much faster load times for games. The software giant will be using a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores clocked at 3.8GHz each, a custom AMD RNDA 2 GPU with 12 teraflops and 52 compute units clocked at 1.825GHz each. This is all based on a 7nm process and includes 16GB of GDDR6 RAM with a 1TB custom NVME SSD storage drive.

Microsoft is using two mainboards on this Xbox Series X compact design, and the entire unit is cooled through air being pulled in from the bottom and pushed out at the top via a 130mm fan.

Developers will be using the overall 16GB of memory in two ways: there’s 10GB for fast GPU optimal...
