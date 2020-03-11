AAPL shares fall 12% at stock market open as Apple closes retail stores due to coronavirus concerns
Monday, 16 March 2020 () The financial markets continues to be incredibly volatile as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to spread around the world. Apple shares have plummeted more than 12% as the market opens, starting the week off at $243.
Late on Friday, Apple announced that it would close all retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27.
