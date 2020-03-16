Global  

Vitamix’s 5200 Pro Blender + 7-yr. warranty now $150 off (Today only), more

9to5Toys Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender for* $299.95 shipped*. Regularly listed between $400 and $450 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $150 in savings and the lowest total we can find. For comparison, it also sells for $450 direct from Vitamix. Whether you’re a home chef looking to take it up a notch or are just sick of struggling with more robust ingredients, Vitamix can crush anything you throw at it. Its aircraft-grade steel blades are so strong and powerful, it can even heat-up soups. On top of the included 64-ounce blending container, this model has a sweet self-cleaning feature and ships with a fantastic 7-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. more…

The post Vitamix’s 5200 Pro Blender + 7-yr. warranty now $150 off (Today only), more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
