Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Huboo, the U.K. startup that operates a multi-channel fulfilment service for e-commerce businesses of varying sizes, has picked up an undisclosed amount of investment from Maersk Growth, the venture arm of Danish container logistics giant A.P. Moller – Maersk. The funding is described as a bridge round designed to see Huboo through to a future […] 👓 View full article