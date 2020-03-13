|
Apple launches new Powerbeats with more battery life, water resistance, and a much lower price
|
|
Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Apple has launched a new version of the Beats Powerbeats earphones with a slew of enhancements and a lower $149 price tag.
|
|
