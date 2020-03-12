Global  

Score a pair of ELAC’s Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers for $180 (Save $110)

9to5Toys Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Amazon offers a pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers for *$179.99 shipped*. Also available at Crutchfield for the same price. Usually selling for $290, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount. It comes within $6 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen. These speakers tout a two-way design that encompasses a 6.5-inch woven aramid-fiber cone woofer alongside a 1-inch cloth dome tweeter. ELAC’s Debut 2.0 are great for giving your desk setup some professional-grade sound without breaking the bank. That sentiment is only furthered by the Andrew Jones seal of approval, meaning audio enthusiasts should find these to be compelling speakers, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

