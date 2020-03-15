Global  

All Dead Sea Scrolls Fragments at the Museum of the Bible Are Forgeries

ExtremeTech Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
All Dead Sea Scrolls Fragments at the Museum of the Bible Are ForgeriesA major new archaeological investigation has concluded that 16 -- and possibly up to 72 -- fragments of Dead Sea Scrolls previously believed authentic are actually fake.

Recent related news from verified sources

Rare Dead Sea Scrolls collection at Museum of Bible is fake, experts conclude

Nearly two years after it said fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls were fake, a museum in the U.S. said that none of the fragments are real.
FOXNews.com

All Dead Sea Scrolls fragments at D.C. Bible museum are fake, investigation shows

'We’re victims, we’re victims of misrepresentation, we’re victims of fraud,' museum CEO Harry Hargrove says
Haaretz


