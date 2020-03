Thermometers are selling for hundreds of dollars on Amazon as the company tries to curb price-gouging (AMZN) Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Thermometers are selling for hundreds of dollars on Amazon as the online retailer seeks to curb price-gouging during the coronavirus epidemic.

· One listing was charging $504 for a contactless thermometer at the time of publishing.

· Other listings ran upwards of $100 or $200 for thermometers similar to ones selling at... · Thermometers are selling for hundreds of dollars on Amazon as the online retailer seeks to curb price-gouging during the coronavirus epidemic.· One listing was charging $504 for a contactless thermometer at the time of publishing.· Other listings ran upwards of $100 or $200 for thermometers similar to ones selling at 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this