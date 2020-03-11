YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to 'The YouTube' during the Democratic debate

Crash Signal YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to 'The YouTube' during the Democratic de… https://t.co/zBg3Ugn4fY 3 minutes ago Defender YouTube changed its name on #Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to 'The YouTube' during the Democratic d… https://t.co/IGUyPtOwFs 6 minutes ago Yashua Tye Aharon RT @businessinsider: YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to "The YouTube" during the Democratic debat… 11 minutes ago Google Hits YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to ‘The YouTube’ during the Democratic de… https://t.co/vdPrtZJsa6 21 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to "The YouTube" durin… https://t.co/HgTnP4Qh5y 27 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to "The YouTube" during the Democratic de… https://t.co/Qk7f7LOaLl 27 minutes ago Winson Tang YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to "The YouTube" during the Democratic de… https://t.co/EK3NeBLMjZ 27 minutes ago Principal-IT YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to "The YouTube" during the Democratic de… https://t.co/L2UP7ogJVA 27 minutes ago