YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to 'The YouTube' during the Democratic debate

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
YouTube changed its name on Twitter after Bernie Sanders directed viewers to 'The YouTube' during the Democratic debate· Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden faced off Sunday night in the cycle's first Democratic presidential debate to feature just the two candidates.
· During the debate, Sanders encouraged viewers to go to "the YouTube" to check out Biden's past remarks on Social Security.
· Social media users were quick to point out the phrasing...
