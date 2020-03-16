Global  

Online printing site Doxzoo exposed thousands of customer files

TechCrunch Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Doxzoo proudly says on its website that your “documents are in safe hands.” But for some time, that wasn’t true. The U.K. printing company left its customer files on a cloud storage bucket, hosted on Amazon Web Services, without a password. Anyone who knew the easy-to-guess bucket name could access the massive trove of customer […]
