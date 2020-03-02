Microsoft finally unveils Xbox Series X hardware specs, expansion card, more

Global  

Microsoft is unveiling loads of Xbox Series X hardware details today via Xbox Wire. We previously had a pretty good idea what this thing was packing when Microsoft revealed features like Quick Resume and Smart Delivery at the end of last month, but we now have plenty of details — including specific numbers —  on what’s under the hood. Head below for a closer look. more…

Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft's Xbox Series X probably puts your gaming PC to shame: Full specs revealed

Microsoft fully pulled back the curtain on the hardware powering the Xbox Series X on Monday, going deep in both an Xbox blog and an inside look provided to...
PC World

Microsoft to detail Xbox Series X and xCloud in new live stream next week

Microsoft to detail Xbox Series X and xCloud in new live stream next weekThis year’s annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) might have been postponed amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, but that’s not stopping Microsoft from...
The Verge


