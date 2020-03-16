CEO Satya Nadella's decision to name Microsoft's first-ever chief scientific officer shows how AI is key to his master plan to finding the next big market (MSFT)**

You Might Like

Tweets about this Logan of the Ls CEO Satya Nadella's decision to name Microsoft's first-ever chief scientific officer shows how #AIIs key to his… https://t.co/7pqA71LSQj 6 days ago indianstartuptech CEO Satya Nadella's decision to name Microsoft's first-ever chief scientific officer shows how AI is key to his mas… https://t.co/juqW8gVBDP 1 week ago Brandon Mcgee CEO Satya Nadella’s decision to name Microsoft’s first-ever chief scientific officer shows how AI is key to his mas… https://t.co/9iKzzejyGn 1 week ago 369 RT @businessinsider: CEO Satya Nadella's decision to name Microsoft's first-ever chief scientific officer shows how AI is key to his master… 1 week ago HP Targeting, Inc. CEO Satya Nadella's decision to name Microsoft's first-ever chief scientific officer shows how AI is key to his mas… https://t.co/8oX34lFBvF 1 week ago Principal-IT CEO Satya Nadella's decision to name Microsoft's first-ever chief scientific officer shows how AI is key to his mas… https://t.co/7CbRim7pXt 1 week ago Winson Tang CEO Satya Nadella's decision to name Microsoft's first-ever chief scientific officer shows how AI is key to his mas… https://t.co/ntOfXEALfi 1 week ago Steve Davis Mktg CEO Satya Nadella's decision to name Microsoft's first-ever chief scientific officer shows how AI is key to his mas… https://t.co/BVkx2neC3A 1 week ago