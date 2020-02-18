Canada closes border to ‘all foreign nationals’ except Americans, will block even citizens with symptoms
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a number of additional measures being taken at a federal level in Canada to prevent further spread of coronavirus within the country. The most extreme is that Canada is closing its borders to non-citizens and anyone not holding permanent residence status, with the exception of U.S. citizens, though this […]
A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating diplomatic staff and citizens from China.
The widespread evacuations are in response to the new coronavirus.
Australia will evacuate more..
Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals, except U.S. citizens, on Monday, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged people to stay at home to help stem... Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand Herald