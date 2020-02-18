Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Canada closes border to ‘all foreign nationals’ except Americans, will block even citizens with symptoms

Canada closes border to ‘all foreign nationals’ except Americans, will block even citizens with symptoms

TechCrunch Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a number of additional measures being taken at a federal level in Canada to prevent further spread of coronavirus within the country. The most extreme is that Canada is closing its borders to non-citizens and anyone not holding permanent residence status, with the exception of U.S. citizens, though this […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Canada to bar entry to most foreigners

Canada to bar entry to most foreigners 01:53

 The country will be denying entry to people who are not citizens, permanent residents or US citizens.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Canada's Trudeau says he has no symptoms of coronavirus [Video]

Canada's Trudeau says he has no symptoms of coronavirus

Canada on Friday dramatically ramped up its measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, advising citizens against non-essential foreign travel and promising &quot;significant&quot;..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published
Countless Countries Are Evacuating Nationals From China [Video]

Countless Countries Are Evacuating Nationals From China

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating diplomatic staff and citizens from China. The widespread evacuations are in response to the new coronavirus. Australia will evacuate more..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

In bid to slow coronavirus, Canada shuts borders to foreign nationals

Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except U.S. citizens and permanent residents on Monday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging people to...
Reuters

Canada closes borders, says people should stay at home to stop virus - PM Trudeau

Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals, except U.S. citizens, on Monday, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged people to stay at home to help stem...
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.