An analyst survey suggests Microsoft could weather the coronavirus outbreak with 3 businesses – Azure, Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams (MSFT)

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

· RBC Capital Markets surveyed more than 1,100 people including chief information officers, human resources professionals, and venture capital and public equity investors about how the

· The results show respondents are expecting hiring slowdowns and freezes, deals to be canceled or... · RBC Capital Markets surveyed more than 1,100 people including chief information officers, human resources professionals, and venture capital and public equity investors about how the coronavirus outbreak may affect business.· The results show respondents are expecting hiring slowdowns and freezes, deals to be canceled or 👓 View full article

