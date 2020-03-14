Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > An analyst survey suggests Microsoft could weather the coronavirus outbreak with 3 businesses – Azure, Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams (MSFT)

An analyst survey suggests Microsoft could weather the coronavirus outbreak with 3 businesses – Azure, Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams (MSFT)

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
An analyst survey suggests Microsoft could weather the coronavirus outbreak with 3 businesses – Azure, Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams (MSFT)· RBC Capital Markets surveyed more than 1,100 people including chief information officers, human resources professionals, and venture capital and public equity investors about how the coronavirus outbreak may affect business.
· The results show respondents are expecting hiring slowdowns and freezes, deals to be canceled or...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Businesses Getting Creative To Keep Customers Involved During Coronavirus Outbreak

Businesses Getting Creative To Keep Customers Involved During Coronavirus Outbreak 01:56

 CBS4 Nancy Chen shares how some businesses are going remote.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Crises Are A Test Of Brands’ Soul: GroupM’s Norman [Video]

Crises Are A Test Of Brands’ Soul: GroupM’s Norman

VIA BEETCAM -- People can learn a lot from a crisis. And we can also learn a lot about businesses. In this video interview with Beet.TV, Rob Norman, senior advisor to GroupM, the world's largest media..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:04Published
Coronavirus Heavily Impacting Businesses Across South Florida [Video]

Coronavirus Heavily Impacting Businesses Across South Florida

CBS4's David Sutta spoke with the owner of Flippers Cinema to see what he's doing in the wake of the outbreak.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

SBA disaster loans could help businesses hit hard by coronavirus

Local businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic may soon have access to disaster assistance loans to help them get by. As the public health response...
bizjournals Also reported by •Bangkok PostReuters India

Brampton and Mississauga clubs ordered to close, restaurants can only do takeout amid coronavirus outbreak:Businesses face $5,000 per day fine for defying order

Brampton and Mississauga clubs ordered to close, restaurants can only do takeout amid coronavirus outbreak:Businesses face $5,000 per day fine for defying orderFollowing a Peel Public Health advisory, Mississauga and Brampton entertainment and food businesses are being directed to stop in-person service or close amid...
TheSpec.com


Tweets about this

statuptechindia

indianstartuptech An analyst survey suggests Microsoft could weather the coronavirus outbreak with 3 businesses - Azure, Skype for Bu… https://t.co/NzpAB7bRbc 7 hours ago

GonzaloBarria

Gonzalo Barría Pérez RT @businessinsider: An analyst survey suggests Microsoft could weather the coronavirus outbreak with 3 businesses – Azure, Skype for Busin… 17 hours ago

StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC An analyst survey suggests Microsoft could weather the coronavirus outbreak with 3 businesses – Azure, Skype for Bu… https://t.co/mWdWjMZVco 19 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva An analyst survey suggests Microsoft could weather the coronavirus outbreak with 3 businesses – Azure, Skype for Bu… https://t.co/zYwUvGmci1 20 hours ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT An analyst survey suggests Microsoft could weather the coronavirus outbreak with 3 businesses – Azure, Skype for Bu… https://t.co/GK4D5ar2p7 20 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. An analyst survey suggests Microsoft could weather the coronavirus outbreak with 3 businesses – Azure, Skype for Bu… https://t.co/PrstDjqj5C 20 hours ago

winsontang

Winson Tang An analyst survey suggests Microsoft could weather the coronavirus outbreak with 3 businesses – Azure, Skype for Bu… https://t.co/GUV1xbe00A 20 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider An analyst survey suggests Microsoft could weather the coronavirus outbreak with 3 businesses – Azure, Skype for Bu… https://t.co/4me0SJMbVy 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.