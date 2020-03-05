Upcoming Seagate Storage Expansion Card will double capacity of Xbox Series X

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Well that didn’t take long. Just a matter of hours after Microsoft unveiled tons of Xbox Series X details including its new expansion card technology, Seagate has officially taken the wraps off a compatible offering. The new Seagate Storage Expansion Card tops out at 1TB of storage and is built in direct partnership with Microsoft’s Xbox division. This means that it takes full advantage of the Xbox Velocity Architecture, delivering performance that is said to be identical to what’s found inside Xbox Series X. Continue reading to learn more.



