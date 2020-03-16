The San Francisco Bay Area's 28,200 homeless are left in limbo as officials order residents to stay indoors for 3 weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The San Francisco Bay Area will be directed to "shelter in place" at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday until April 7 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak · The order will require residents to remain indoors except for essential travel, like going to get groceries.· It will affect about 6.7 million people in the region,


