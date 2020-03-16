Global  

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The San Francisco Bay Area's 28,200 homeless are left in limbo as officials order residents to stay indoors for 3 weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus· The San Francisco Bay Area will be directed to "shelter in place" at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday until April 7 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
· The order will require residents to remain indoors except for essential travel, like going to get groceries.
· It will affect about 6.7 million people in the region,...
News video: Parents struggle to find childcare amid coronavirus outbreak

Parents struggle to find childcare amid coronavirus outbreak 01:52

 The ongoing list of closures in the Tampa Bay area is getting longer. Now, it’s leaving parents struggling to find childcare, and unsure of how they will feed their children who would typically be fed at school.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus forces brides to make changes [Video]

Coronavirus forces brides to make changes

The coronavirus pandemic is causing many Tampa Bay area brides to make changes.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:41Published
RAW: London Breed And SF Officials Announce Bay Area Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Order [Video]

RAW: London Breed And SF Officials Announce Bay Area Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Order

Bay Area residents across six Bay Area counties have been ordered to “shelter in place” until early April, according to an announcement from city and county officials Monday.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 08:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Much of San Francisco Bay Area under ‘shelter-in-place’ order due to coronavirus

Residents in six San Francisco Bay Area counties will be confined to their home for the next three weeks under a new shelter-in-place order aimed at curbing the...
FOXNews.com

Apple Park employees told to shelter in place as San Francisco enacts coronavirus lockdown

Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area issued a shelter in place mandate to residents on Monday in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, likely impacting...
AppleInsider Also reported by •The VergeIndependent

BLTaylor2020

BLTaylor RT @yashar: News: Six bay area counties, including San Francisco County, are going to require people to stay in their homes except for esse… 3 seconds ago

fiqvhhh_

◡̈ fiqah⁷ ◡̈ RT @nochucamethruu: my dad’s korean restaurant in san francisco has lost 2/3 of our business this past month due to #coronavirus 🥺 if you’r… 4 seconds ago

CynthiaOlson915

Cynthia RT @cnnbrk: Nearly 7 million San Francisco Bay area residents ordered to shelter in place starting at midnight https://t.co/8evx1skTh2 http… 4 seconds ago

laylamacraee

layla🧚🏼‍♀️ RT @kron4news: Counties included in stay at home order: - San Francisco - Santa Clara - San Mateo - Marin - Contra Costa - Alameda O… 4 seconds ago

michellek1118

michelle my dad’s business has lost a lot of customers from #coronavirus . if you’re in the area and you want some Chinese f… https://t.co/KcZ0Y0flqB 6 seconds ago

DiyaTV

Diya TV BREAKING: A #ShelterInPlace announced for 7 of the 9 counties in the San Francisco Bay Area starting tonight at mid… https://t.co/FKkEqNXOFy 7 seconds ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) San Francisco area man found sane in commuter train stabbing https://t.co/FvC6JC8KvS https://t.co/OHOKHJDYAx 8 seconds ago

alisaschouten

Alisa Schouten RT @KQED: PASS IT ON: Bay Area counties Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, have announced a legal orde… 9 seconds ago

