Ford's credit arm is helping coronavirus-stressed customers with payment assistance and offering to delay payments on new cars for 90 days (F)

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Ford's credit arm is helping coronavirus-stressed customers with payment assistance and offering to delay payments on new cars for 90 days (F)· Ford Credit announced that it would offer relief to customers affected the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
· Ford Credit is the automaker's captive-lending arm, arranging financing for customers who buy or lease Ford vehicles from dealers.
· Ford Credit encouraged stressed customers to contact the company to discuss payment...
