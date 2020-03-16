Reddit's cofounder took out ads in a nearly empty Times Square urging people to stay home Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· The

· The US has reported more than 3,800 cases and 69 deaths.

· Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian bought billboards in Times Square over the weekend urging people to ... · The coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has killed 6,500 people worldwide and infected more than 169,000, according to recent totals.· The US has reported more than 3,800 cases and 69 deaths.· Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian bought billboards in Times Square over the weekend urging people to stay home and 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this