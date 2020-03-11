Global  

Universal is releasing movies in theaters and at home on the same day

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Movie studios have spent years considering releasing their films for home viewing at the same time they're in theaters, but have usually withdrawn those plans based on complaints by the theater chains. Now, with people staying home and theaters closi...
News video: Universal Pictures will make movies available at home and in theaters on the same day

 Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal, has big news! The company will make its movies available at home... on the same day they are released in theaters worldwide, reports Reuters. This change starts with the DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World

Universal Releasing Theatrical Movies At Home Same Day As Movie Houses Due To Coronavirus

Global box office and home entertainment top $100 billion for the first time

Consumers worldwide spent more than $100 billion watching movies in theaters and at home last year, marking the first time that the market has surpassed nine...
