Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Intel’s Neuromorphic Chip Can ‘Smell’ 10 Dangerous Chemicals

Intel’s Neuromorphic Chip Can ‘Smell’ 10 Dangerous Chemicals

Fossbytes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Humans can detect over one trillion different smells. If machine learning manages to sense even one percent of that, it will be a scientific breakthrough in itself since teaching sense of smell to AI is difficult. But researchers from Intel and Cornell University have taken the first step. They demonstrated the ability of Intel’s Loihi […]

The post Intel’s Neuromorphic Chip Can ‘Smell’ 10 Dangerous Chemicals appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Intel’s neuromorphic chip learns to ‘smell’ 10 hazardous chemicals

Of all the senses, scent is a particularly difficult one to teach AI, but that doesn't stop researchers from trying. Most recently, researchers from Intel and...
engadget

‘Neuromorphic’ computing chip could ‘smell’ explosives, narcotics, and diseases

An emerging form of AI known as neuromorphic computing has been used to recognize scents emitted by explosives, chemical weapons, and narcotics. Researchers from...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Greg_Armand

Greg_Armand Neuromorphic computing takes on a seemingly simple -- but, in reality, crazy difficult -- task. #iamintel https://t.co/Mb21LP1hRT 5 minutes ago

yohanr

Yohan Ramasundara RT @techreview: A new computer chip that mimics how our brain processes an odor was able to accurately distinguish between 10 “smells” with… 8 minutes ago

RichHagel

R Hagel A new computer chip mimics the neurocircuitry of our noses to smell https://t.co/yloGDG54aQ 25 minutes ago

techwhisperer11

Tech Whisperer RT @_KarenHao: Me: Intel has a new neuromorphic chip that can smell. Worth a story? @niallfirth: Yeah cool! Nice break from coronavirus. Bu… 27 minutes ago

Blaise1623

Gianluigi D'Amico RT @transhumanismAU: A new computer chip mimics the neurocircuitry of our noses to smell - MIT Technology Review https://t.co/JKpsWAmBES 30 minutes ago

Tammy_Richard

Tammy Richard Intel’s neuromorphic chip learns to ‘smell’ 10 hazardous chemicals https://t.co/95is6SR8Zo via @engadget 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.