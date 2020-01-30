Global  

Windows 10 Crosses “1 Billion” Active Devices Mark

Fossbytes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Believe it or not, but Windows 10 OS now runs on over 1 billion monthly active devices in 200 countries, Microsoft announced in a blog post, which was primarily a smooth talk about Windows 10. In other words, 1 out every 7 people on earth are using a Windows 10 PC to do something. It’s a significant […]

The post Windows 10 Crosses "1 Billion" Active Devices Mark appeared first on Fossbytes.
Windows 10 Crosses 1 Billion Device Threshold

Microsoft has announced that Windows 10 is now installed on 1 billion monthly active devices. The post Windows 10 Crosses 1 Billion Device Threshold appeared...
WebProNews

Microsoft hits its goal of 1 billion devices running Windows 10

Microsoft hits its goal of 1 billion devices running Windows 10Microsoft is revealing today that 1 billion active machines are now running Windows 10. “Today we’re delighted to announce that over one billion people have...
The Verge Also reported by •Business InsiderbetanewsPC WorldMotley Fool

