Windows 10 Crosses “1 Billion” Active Devices Mark
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Believe it or not, but Windows 10 OS now runs on over 1 billion monthly active devices in 200 countries, Microsoft announced in a blog post, which was primarily a smooth talk about Windows 10. In other words, 1 out every 7 people on earth are using a Windows 10 PC to do something. It’s a significant […]
The post Windows 10 Crosses “1 Billion” Active Devices Mark appeared first on Fossbytes.
Microsoft is revealing today that 1 billion active machines are now running Windows 10. "Today we're delighted to announce that over one billion people have...
