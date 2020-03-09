Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Xbox Series X First Impressions Is Out: It Has A 1TB USB-Like NVME SSD

Xbox Series X First Impressions Is Out: It Has A 1TB USB-Like NVME SSD

Fossbytes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The new Xbox series X first impressions reveal a small 1 TB USB-like NVME stick. The Series X hands-on feature was done by Richard and John from Digital Foundry. They revealed quite a few surprising details related to the size, components, first-party accessories and controller of the new generation Xbox console, the Series X. As […]

The post Xbox Series X First Impressions Is Out: It Has A 1TB USB-Like NVME SSD appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News [Video]

INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News

India will face South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday (March 12) and the teams are coming into the rubber after contrasting previous assignments. India endured a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:39Published
Netflix finally produced its first African original series [Video]

Netflix finally produced its first African original series

“Queen Sono'' is Netflix’s first African original series … and it’s quite refreshing

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both scheduled to arrive in 2020. Here's how they stack up. (MSFT, SNE)

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both scheduled to arrive in 2020. Here's how they stack up. (MSFT, SNE)· *Sony and Microsoft are working on the next versions of the PlayStation and the Xbox: The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively.* · *Both new...
Business Insider

Upcoming Seagate Storage Expansion Card will double capacity of Xbox Series X

Well that didn’t take long. Just a matter of hours after Microsoft unveiled tons of Xbox Series X details including its new expansion card technology, Seagate...
9to5Toys Also reported by •betanews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BethWilder26

Chester RT @eurogamer: Just how big is Xbox Series X really? @digitalfoundry has hands-on comparisons with Xbox One X and presents first impression… 6 hours ago

techisoncom

Techison Xbox Series X First Impressions Is Out: It Has A 1TB USB-Like NVME SSD - https://t.co/rpMdBFE0GS #technews #techison https://t.co/Z1NsxgblD0 11 hours ago

fossbytes14

Fossbytes The Xbox Series X is mighty powerful! https://t.co/TUSn0c7wdy 18 hours ago

eurogamer

Eurogamer Just how big is Xbox Series X really? @digitalfoundry has hands-on comparisons with Xbox One X and presents first i… https://t.co/KeH4QiUhG5 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.