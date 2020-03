A Netflix browser extension that could let you chat with friends while self-isolating is gaining renewed attention amid the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· An extension that lets Netflix users chat with friends and watch shows together is gaining renewed attention amid the

· Called "Netflix Party," the extension – which is only available for Google Chrome browsers – lets multiple users watch a show at the same time.

· It functions similarly to the... · An extension that lets Netflix users chat with friends and watch shows together is gaining renewed attention amid the coronavirus outbreak · Called "Netflix Party," the extension – which is only available for Google Chrome browsers – lets multiple users watch a show at the same time.· It functions similarly to the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Clancey Livingston If you're missing social interaction, there's a browser extension that allows you to watch Netflix with people remo… https://t.co/G4z3TK9Vpd 52 minutes ago Techie Wiz RT @ArtMusicLife: A Netflix browser extension that could let you chat with friends while self-isolating is gaining renewed attention amid t… 1 hour ago W.L. Lewis A Netflix browser extension that could let you chat with friends while self-isolating is gaining renewed attention… https://t.co/FAjZ1fBNmA 1 hour ago Márcio M. Silva A Netflix browser extension that could let you chat with friends while self-isolating is gaining renewed attention… https://t.co/LvwfEOWzg6 2 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. A Netflix browser extension that could let you chat with friends while self-isolating is gaining renewed attention… https://t.co/M6kItF5IVl 2 hours ago Steve Davis Mktg A Netflix browser extension that could let you chat with friends while self-isolating is gaining renewed attention… https://t.co/RKq5Ank5ZY 3 hours ago Principal-IT A Netflix browser extension that could let you chat with friends while self-isolating is gaining renewed attention… https://t.co/AgFylKemPo 3 hours ago Márcio M. Silva A Netflix browser extension that could let you chat with friends while self-isolating is gaining renewed attention… https://t.co/2NsHaSmrrf 3 hours ago