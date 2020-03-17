N.W.T. wolf cull plan that includes shooting from aircraft approved Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Northwest Territories government has been authorized to proceed immediately with a plan that includes using satellite collars and shooting from aircraft to cut wolf populations by up to 80 per cent. 👓 View full article

