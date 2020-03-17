FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel on staying connected during a pandemic Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

On this week’s interview episode of The Vergecast, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel and policy reporter Makena Kelly are joined by Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel — but not in the studio. Each person kept their social distance by recording at home as more and more of our lives move online during the ongoing



