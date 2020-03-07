The 5 coolest details we just learned about Microsoft's ambitious next-gen game console, the Xbox Series X (MSFT)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () · *Microsoft's next-gen Xbox console, Xbox Series X, is currently in development.*
· *The new console is scheduled to arrive this fall, and Microsoft says it'll be four times more powerful than its current Xbox One X console.*
· *A mess of new details about the console were just revealed, and we've dug through them to...
Earlier today, Microsoft revealed a ton of new information about its upcoming new game console -- the terribly named Xbox Series X. This is just three months... betanews Also reported by •TechCrunch •engadget
Microsoft today revealed yet more technical details about its upcoming Xbox Series X console — a veritable treasure trove of hardware details, along with a few... The Next Web Also reported by •TechCrunch •betanews •engadget •The Verge
Tweets about this
🤐 RT @businessinsider: The 5 coolest details we just learned about Microsoft's ambitious next-gen game console, the Xbox Series X https://t.c… 18 minutes ago
Márcio M. Silva The 5 coolest details we just learned about Microsoft's ambitious next-gen game console, the Xbox Series X (MSFT)… https://t.co/D7Ssi9Il5J 21 minutes ago
Runway Growth Capital RT @StrictlyVC: The 5 coolest details we just learned about Microsoft's ambitious next-gen game console, the Xbox Series X (MSFT) https://t… 45 minutes ago
Alexxx The 5 coolest details we just learned about Microsoft's ambitious next-gen game console, the Xbox Series X (MSFT):… https://t.co/xwMSjqKzeZ 46 minutes ago
StrictlyVC The 5 coolest details we just learned about Microsoft's ambitious next-gen game console, the Xbox Series X (MSFT) https://t.co/3S3ysYGuJF 46 minutes ago
Steve Davis Mktg The 5 coolest details we just learned about Microsoft's ambitious next-gen game console, the Xbox Series X (MSFT)… https://t.co/P64Qdu7FPN 59 minutes ago
HP Targeting, Inc. The 5 coolest details we just learned about Microsoft's ambitious next-gen game console, the Xbox Series X (MSFT)… https://t.co/isLNBNImQg 1 hour ago
Winson Tang The 5 coolest details we just learned about Microsoft's ambitious next-gen game console, the Xbox Series X (MSFT)… https://t.co/dpobYSO9e1 1 hour ago