Elon Musk describes what it was like to have a 'near fatal case' of malaria, and why he thinks the same medicine that worked on him could treat coronavirus (TSLA)

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Elon Musk describes what it was like to have a 'near fatal case' of malaria, and why he thinks the same medicine that worked on him could treat coronavirus (TSLA)· Elon Musk opened up about contracting a potentially deadly form of malaria, saying he had a "near fatal case." 
· Musk touted the drug used to treat his illness as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19. 
· "Would've died for sure if not for chloroquine," Musk said....
Elon Musk Told Tesla Employees To Stay Home If They're Concerned About Coronavirus

Elon Musk Told Tesla Employees To Stay Home If They're Concerned About Coronavirus 00:32

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his employees in an email that they don't have to come to work. Musk let his employees know that if they're sick or just concerned about the coronavirus they can stay home. Musk said that, to his knowledge, no Tesla employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In the email,...

