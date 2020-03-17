Elon Musk describes what it was like to have a 'near fatal case' of malaria, and why he thinks the same medicine that worked on him could treat coronavirus (TSLA)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () · Elon Musk opened up about contracting a potentially deadly form of malaria, saying he had a "near fatal case."
· Musk touted the drug used to treat his illness as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19.
· "Would've died for sure if not for chloroquine," Musk said....
Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his employees in an email that they don't have to come to work. Musk let his employees know that if they're sick or just concerned about the coronavirus they can stay home. Musk said that, to his knowledge, no Tesla employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In the email,...
· Elon Musk said he still believes panic over coronavirus is overblown in a series of tweets Wednesday night, repeatedly questioning or contradicting the... Business Insider Also reported by •Just Jared