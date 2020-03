Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Uber has suspended shared 'Uber Pool' rides indefinitely to help fight the spread of coronavirus · The company also expanded sick pay for drivers who are quarantined or infected by the virus.· Lyft's shared ride option was still available as of Tuesday morning.