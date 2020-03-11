Google delays already-digital Cloud Next ’20 conference due to coronavirus
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () In addition to I/O for consumers and developers, Google hosts Cloud Next for its enterprise and productivity offerings. In light of COVID-19, the company switched to a “Digital Connect” format and kept the same April 6-8 dates. Google this morning announced that it’s delaying the digital version of Cloud Next due to the coronavirus.
Google told its employees in North America to stay home until at least April 10 due to coronavirus fears. The tech giant is also establishing a "COVID-19 Fund" to pay temporary workers and vendors for..