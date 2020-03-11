Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google delays already-digital Cloud Next ’20 conference due to coronavirus

Google delays already-digital Cloud Next ’20 conference due to coronavirus

9to5Google Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
In addition to I/O for consumers and developers, Google hosts Cloud Next for its enterprise and productivity offerings. In light of COVID-19, the company switched to a “Digital Connect” format and kept the same April 6-8 dates. Google this morning announced that it’s delaying the digital version of Cloud Next due to the coronavirus.

more…

The post Google delays already-digital Cloud Next ’20 conference due to coronavirus appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Google Developing National Coronavirus Website

Google Developing National Coronavirus Website 00:13

 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

World Cup Ski Race In Minneapolis Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

World Cup Ski Race In Minneapolis Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

An international cross country ski race slated for next week in Minneapolis has been cancelled due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published
Google Tells Its North American Staff to Stay Home to Prevent Coronavirus Spread [Video]

Google Tells Its North American Staff to Stay Home to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Google told its employees in North America to stay home until at least April 10 due to coronavirus fears. The tech giant is also establishing a "COVID-19 Fund" to pay temporary workers and vendors for..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Google delays, but expands scope of coronavirus information website

Google was supposed to launch the “initial” version of its coronavirus information website today, but a delay this evening will see it come online later in...
9to5Google

Microsoft cancels its Build developer conference amid coronavirus outbreak, WWDC should be next

We have been wondering in recent weeks what will happen with WWDC 2020 given the outbreak of coronavirus around the world. Several companies have already...
9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

leothelion96

Leonard  RT @9to5Google: Google delays already-digital Cloud Next ’20 conference due to coronavirus https://t.co/Xk0H0FsaBw by @technacity https://t… 21 minutes ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Google delays already-digital Cloud Next ’20 conference due to coronavirus https://t.co/Xk0H0FsaBw by @technacity https://t.co/QHm6kp88ZA 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.