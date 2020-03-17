Italian 3D Printing Startup Creates Replacement Respirator Valves for COVID-19 Patients Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

In Italy, a hospital was unable to get valves for its venturi oxygen masks. Luckily, a local 3d printing startup called Isinnova rode to the rescue with 3d printed replacements.



The post Italian 3D Printing Startup Creates Replacement Respirator Valves for COVID-19 Patients appeared first on ExtremeTech.

