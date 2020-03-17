HBO's 'Westworld' season 3 premiere took a huge viewership hit from last season's, down 57%

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· The "Westworld" season three premiere was watched by 901,000 viewers during the live airing on HBO on Sunday, compared to 2.1 million viewers for the season two premiere in 2018.

· 1.7 million viewers watched the season across all of HBO's platforms, so the series is still one of HBO's most popular.

