Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > HBO's 'Westworld' season 3 premiere took a huge viewership hit from last season's, down 57%

HBO's 'Westworld' season 3 premiere took a huge viewership hit from last season's, down 57%

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
HBO's 'Westworld' season 3 premiere took a huge viewership hit from last season's, down 57%· The "Westworld" season three premiere was watched by 901,000 viewers during the live airing on HBO on Sunday, compared to 2.1 million viewers for the season two premiere in 2018.
· 1.7 million viewers watched the season across all of HBO's platforms, so the series is still one of HBO's most popular.
· Visit Business...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Westworld' Season 3 Premiere Breakdown: Aaron Paul, A New World & That Post-Credits Scene | In Studio

'Westworld' Season 3 Premiere Breakdown: Aaron Paul, A New World & That Post-Credits Scene | In Studio 03:09

 'Westworld' Season 3 Premiere Breakdown: Aaron Paul, A New World & That Post-Credits Scene | In Studio

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb HBO's 'Westworld' season 3 premiere took a huge viewership hit from last season's, down 57% https://t.co/Y7AdQF7WwA #sports #feedly 5 days ago

nuyou22

kennedy HBO's 'Westworld' season 3 premiere took a huge viewership hit from last season's, down 57% https://t.co/L4RIw4mEaR 5 days ago

stonston

Kosei Yokoyama RT @businessinsider: HBO's 'Westworld' season 3 premiere took a huge viewership hit from last season's, down 57% https://t.co/rQ6mb8eLR4 5 days ago

alexxxfal

Alexxx HBO's 'Westworld' season 3 premiere took a huge viewership hit from last season's, down 57%: * The "Westworld" seas… https://t.co/iPzFwnknIS 5 days ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. HBO's 'Westworld' season 3 premiere took a huge viewership hit from last season's, down 57% https://t.co/ho1QOb4dQL… https://t.co/sYCpOLsv8m 5 days ago

winsontang

Winson Tang HBO's 'Westworld' season 3 premiere took a huge viewership hit from last season's, down 57% https://t.co/UmVv4rcT8U https://t.co/il5EdUGeMr 5 days ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT HBO's 'Westworld' season 3 premiere took a huge viewership hit from last season's, down 57% https://t.co/Qb9BwFg1Kj https://t.co/vuBuj3bViJ 5 days ago

businessinsider

Business Insider HBO's 'Westworld' season 3 premiere took a huge viewership hit from last season's, down 57% https://t.co/rQ6mb8eLR4 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.