One of Seattle's fanciest restaurants turned into a drive-thru burger place amid the coronavirus outbreak – and restaurants around the country may soon take similar measures
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () · Canlis – an award-winning restaurant in Seattle that usually serves $135 four-course meals – closed its dining room and created a drive-thru in its parking lot to serve $14 burgers amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
· Restaurants around the country could soon be forced to make similar arrangements as local governments...