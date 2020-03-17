Global  

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
One of Seattle's fanciest restaurants turned into a drive-thru burger place amid the coronavirus outbreak – and restaurants around the country may soon take similar measures· Canlis – an award-winning restaurant in Seattle that usually serves $135 four-course meals – closed its dining room and created a drive-thru in its parking lot to serve $14 burgers amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
· Restaurants around the country could soon be forced to make similar arrangements as local governments...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus NYC Restaurant Directives Take Effect

Coronavirus NYC Restaurant Directives Take Effect 04:06

 Areas of New York City were barren on Monday night due to the new rules on restaurants and bar closures due to the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

