Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The White House may hand out checks to Americans — or a short-term universal basic income — to soften the blow of coronavirus. Here's how the Silicon Valley dream became a policy plank for Andrew Yang and now Donald Trump.

The White House may hand out checks to Americans — or a short-term universal basic income — to soften the blow of coronavirus. Here's how the Silicon Valley dream became a policy plank for Andrew Yang and now Donald Trump.

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The White House may hand out checks to Americans — or a short-term universal basic income — to soften the blow of coronavirus. Here's how the Silicon Valley dream became a policy plank for Andrew Yang and now Donald Trump.· On Tuesday, the Trump administration said it is "looking at sending checks to Americans immediately" to help offset the financial burden the novel coronavirus.
· Senator Mitt Romney proposed the idea of giving every US adult $1,000 — or an interim universal basic income — on Monday. 
· This concept, called universal...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Donald Trump urges Americans to avoid crowds

Donald Trump urges Americans to avoid crowds 00:46

 The White House has urged all older Americans to stay home and for everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

App aims to track potential COVID-19 community spread [Video]

App aims to track potential COVID-19 community spread

To help slow the spread of coronavirus, the White House could soon look at an app developed in Kansas City.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:17Published
Donald Trump announces more measures to ease coronavirus impact [Video]

Donald Trump announces more measures to ease coronavirus impact

President Donald Trump says the US federal government is waiving school standardised test requirements amid disruptions from Covid-19. Mr Trump made the announcement at a White House briefing on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

How the White House can get $1,000 into the hands of every American

How the White House can get $1,000 into the hands of every AmericanWASHINGTON — As the coronavirus threatens to push the global economy into recession, the Trump administration is rolling out an unusual idea: handing out free...
WorldNews Also reported by •News24ReutersJerusalem Post

Gabbard, embracing Yang’s signature policy, pushes universal income as coronavirus response

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is pushing for universal basic income payments – made popular by former 2020 rival Andrew Yang – as a...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Daily Caller

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.