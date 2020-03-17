If you're stuck inside and bored, 'The Sims 4' just dropped to $5 for a limited time (EA)

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· *In a rare move, "The Sims 4" is available for a shockingly low price: Just $5.*

· *The game is part of EA's seasonal sale, but it's marked down higher than most; it usually costs $40.*

· *"The Sims" franchise is notoriously accessible to everyone — whether you play video games or not — and "The Sims 4" is no... · *In a rare move, "The Sims 4" is available for a shockingly low price: Just $5.*· *The game is part of EA's seasonal sale, but it's marked down higher than most; it usually costs $40.*· *"The Sims" franchise is notoriously accessible to everyone — whether you play video games or not — and "The Sims 4" is no 👓 View full article

