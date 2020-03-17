People in San Francisco lined up to hit marijuana dispensaries ahead of the coronavirus shutdown order — amid early citywide confusion about which shops had to close
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () · The San Francisco Bay Area ordered its residents to "shelter in place" on Monday until April 7 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak, requiring people stay indoors and most businesses to go remote or temporarily close.
· But guidelines over marijuana dispensaries remained unclear until later Monday evening,...
To slow the spread of coronavirus, residents in six Bay Area countries have been told to shelter in place and only businesses deemed essential are open under a new shelter-in-place order that took effect Tuesday. Jackie Ward reports. (3/17/20)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First, people were advised to avoid large gatherings. Californians adjusted. Life went on. Kids went to school, some people worked from...