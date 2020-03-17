Global  

Amazon is not accepting 'non-essential' products at its warehouses for the next 3 weeks amid COVID-19 crisis — Here's what that means for shoppers (AMZN)

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Amazon is not accepting 'non-essential' products at its warehouses for the next 3 weeks amid COVID-19 crisis — Here's what that means for shoppers (AMZN)· Amazon announced on Tuesday that it would stop accepting "non-essential" products at its warehouses to make room for more vital products, as it deals with increased demand amid the coronavirus crisis.
· The change doesn't mean Amazon will stop shipping those products to consumers.
· But it could bring some changes to the...
News video: Amazon Will Only Add Vital Supplies To Warehouses Amid Pandemic

Amazon Will Only Add Vital Supplies To Warehouses Amid Pandemic 00:34

 Until April 5th, online behemoth Amazon.com will only receive vital supplies at its US, UK, and other European warehouses. According to Reuters, it's the latest move to free up inventory space for medical and household goods. Such products are in high demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak....

Amazon is suspending all shipments other than medical supplies and household staples amid coronavirus crisis — read the memo it just sent sellers (AMZN)

Amazon is suspending all shipments other than medical supplies and household staples amid coronavirus crisis — read the memo it just sent sellers (AMZN)· Amazon told sellers on Tuesday that it's suspending shipments of all non-essential products to its warehouses to deal with the increased workloads following...
Business Insider

Amazon limits shipments to warehouses for next 3 weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that it will only accept shipments of cleaning equipment, medical supplies and household goods from suppliers at its...
SeattlePI.com


