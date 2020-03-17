Medical company threatens to sue volunteers that 3D-printed valves for life-saving coronavirus treatments

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A medical device manufacturer has threatened to sue a group of volunteers in Italy that 3D printed a valve used for life-saving



A hospital in Italy was in need of the valves after running out while treating patients for COVID-19. The hospital’s usual supplier said they could not make the valves in time to treat the patients, according to Metro. That launched a search for a way to 3D print a replica part, and Cristian Fracassi and Alessandro Ramaioli, who work at Italian startup Isinnova, offered their company’s printer for the job, reports Business Insider.



