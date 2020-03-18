Global  

Beware of “ZoomBombing”: screensharing filth to video calls

TechCrunch Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The world is vulnerable to a new type of trolling as people turn to Zoom video calls to feel connected amidst quarantines. Jerks are using Zoom’s screensharing feature to blast other viewers with the most awful videos from across the internet, from violence to shocking pornography. That’s just what happened today on the WFH Happy […]
