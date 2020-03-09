'This is the first time NASA has been in this situation:' NASA is forcing nearly all 17,000 of its staff to work from home after coronavirus cases appear at 2 space centers
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () · NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced Tuesday that all staff are now under a mandatory order to work from home "until further notice" due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus in the US.
· NASA employs about 17,000 people, and only "mission-essential personnel" will be permitted on-site at space agency centers and...