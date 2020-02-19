Global  

LG’s 48-inch OLED TV goes on sale in June for $1,500

The Verge Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
LG’s 48-inch OLED TV goes on sale in June for $1,500Last week LG said its 2020 lineup of TVs will start rolling out in the US this month, but didn’t give precise dates or pricing information. Now, via CNET, we know a little more. In fact, only one model will be available in March — the $1,800 55-inch CX, LG’s mainstream 4K OLED set.

The other CX sizes are coming in different months: April for the $2,800 65-inch, May for the $5,000 77-inch, and June for the new 48-inch size, which is going to set you back $1,500. That might not be as cheap as you were hoping, given that the 55-inch C9 from 2019 has often been available on sale for around that much, but prices will no doubt similarly go down throughout the year.

The entry-level BX OLED models are both arriving in May at $1,500 for the...
