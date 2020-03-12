Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Popcorn Time Aka Netflix Of Piracy “Returns” Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Popcorn Time Aka Netflix Of Piracy “Returns” Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Fossbytes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Popcorn Time, the once-popular open-source BitTorrent client that allowed people to stream movies and TV shows illegally, has returned from the dead after years of hiding. Motherboard reports Popcorn Time version 4.0 has surfaced online and seems to be loaded with a collection of new movies and TV shows. Also known as the Netflix of Piracy, the […]

The post Popcorn Time Aka Netflix Of Piracy “Returns” Amid Coronavirus Pandemic appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ashley J. Swartz: ‘Work at a Distance, Yet Connect in a Meaningful Way’ [Video]

Ashley J. Swartz: ‘Work at a Distance, Yet Connect in a Meaningful Way’

VIA BEETCAM– The media industry is reimagining what it looks like going forward given the Coronavirus pandemic. In an interview via BeetCam, Ashley J. Swartz, CEO and founder of Furious Corp.,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:57Published
Coronavirus Postpones NYC's St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the First Time [Video]

Coronavirus Postpones NYC's St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the First Time

Coronavirus Postpones NYC's St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the First Time The parade has gone on every year since 1762, before the Revolutionary War. That 258-year trend has now been halted due to the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Family time, online gaming, workouts are how La Liga players kill time

Despite all LaLiga matches being postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in place across Spain, LaLiga players have kept up their social...
Mid-Day

Popcorn Time, the once-popular Netflix for piracy, is back

Popcorn Time, the once-popular Netflix for piracy, is backPopcorn Time disappeared a few years ago, forcing people who used the extremely easy “Netflix, but for piracy” app to search elsewhere for movies and TV...
The Verge


Tweets about this

jedr93

jedr RT @verge: Popcorn Time, the once-popular Netflix for piracy, is back https://t.co/bdT8COh85X https://t.co/sHiluXEnyP 5 minutes ago

00Something

00Something RT @slashdot: Popcorn Time, the 'Netflix For Piracy,' Is Back Online https://t.co/RMUR8Wie13 1 hour ago

mrapptech

Morning Tech Popcorn Time, the once-popular Netflix for piracy, is back https://t.co/JnzW5Lk827 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.