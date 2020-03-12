Popcorn Time Aka Netflix Of Piracy “Returns” Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Popcorn Time, the once-popular open-source BitTorrent client that allowed people to stream movies and TV shows illegally, has returned from the dead after years of hiding. Motherboard reports Popcorn Time version 4.0 has surfaced online and seems to be loaded with a collection of new movies and TV shows. Also known as the Netflix of Piracy, the […]



