Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Kindle E-reader for *$49.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $80 with today’s deal matching the best price we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. At $50, the previous-generation Kindle delivers plenty of features at an affordable price tag. Features a 6-inch display and enough battery life to last up to 4-weeks. Inside you’ll find 4GB worth of storage, which can keep “thousands of books or a dozen audiobooks.” Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 12,600 Amazon customers.



more…



The post Amazon’s Kindle E-reader offers a glare-free display, now $50 for today only appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

