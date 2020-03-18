Global  

Tesla will have to close its Fremont factory because it's a 'non-essential' business

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Tesla will have to close its Fremont factory because it's a 'non-essential' business· Tesla has been ordered to halt activity at its Fremont factory except for "minimum basic operations."
· That's because a new order in Alameda County, California means all non-essential businesses must close to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
· Tesla CEO Elon Musk had reportedly told employees the factory...
Tesla Shuts Down California Factory [Video]

Tesla Shuts Down California Factory

Tesla announced it would suspend production at its main factory in Fremont, California beginning March 23. The company said it would follow all legal directions and safety guidelines regarding the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published
Sheriff Shuts Tesla California Factory Amid Covid-19 Lockdown [Video]

Sheriff Shuts Tesla California Factory Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Just as it was rolling out its new Model Y sedan, Tesla has received a knock on its factory door from the Alameda, Calif. sheriff's office telling it to close.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:52Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla is shutting down its factory in Fremont, California

The Alameda County Sheriff's office says Tesla's Fremont factory is not an essential business. Read more... More about Cars, Mashable Video, Tesla,...
Also reported by •engadget The Verge SeattlePI.com

Tesla's Fremont factory will be allowed to keep building cars despite "shelter in place" lockdown order in the Bay Area

Tesla's Fremont factory will be allowed to keep building cars despite shelter in place lockdown order in the Bay Area· The Los Angeles Times reports that Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, will keep building cars despite a "shelter-in-place" order to curb the spread of...
Also reported by •bizjournals engadget SFGate The Verge Reuters Reuters India TechCrunch

Tweets about this

tslaq9

tslaq9 turbo RT @WShak1: Tesla bonds have hit an all-time low. $TSLA $TSLAQ The bond market (albeit dislocated) might be a little more worried than sha… 2 hours ago

WShak1

WShak Tesla bonds have hit an all-time low. $TSLA $TSLAQ The bond market (albeit dislocated) might be a little more worr… https://t.co/yhUgurYsUb 2 hours ago

juliepolie

Julia Poliscanova @InvestorSwan @auto_schmidt @Tesla This is a statement based on nothing - I’m on Bxl and close to this, and this is… https://t.co/lgSOziaQhe 6 hours ago

LJC33

LJC @elonmusk Elon, we love Tesla!!! But dont not do business with China! I will not be buying the Cybertruck until you… https://t.co/trOGqrvvR9 8 hours ago

Jim03878223

Jim @tweetmyinbox Did you notice how Tesla controls the message. They tell the DOJ and the SEC don't serve us with a s… https://t.co/E0uteQI8C3 13 hours ago

MTB_CHUM

CHUM @scottbudman @KrutikaKuppalli they were forced to. Musk did not want to close the factory. He is still sending wo… https://t.co/1FEjGtJhBH 15 hours ago

BIWinCA

BIW @axios That's PR bullshit by Musk. He refuses to close his Tesla plant even after the SF Bay Area Shelter-in-Place.… https://t.co/FeQ0F1y6xE 1 day ago

sicktwitt49

Sicktwitt49 @Tesla why does @elonmusk seem to not give a***about the danger he is exposing his worker to? These people have… https://t.co/6ZtiMqiYtP 1 day ago

