Japanese flu drug appears ‘effective’ in coronavirus treatment in Chinese clinical trials

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Japanese-made flu drug favipiravir (also known as Avigan) has been shown to be effective in both reducing the duration of the COVID-19 virus in patients, and to have improved the lung conditions of those who received treatment with the drug, based on results of clinical trials conducted with affected patients in both Wuhan and Shenzhen […] 👓 View full article

