Line messenger gains support for Google Assistant commands on Android

9to5Google Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Line might not be the most popular messaging app in the West, but it might be of more interest thanks to new support for Google Assistant commands.

The post Line messenger gains support for Google Assistant commands on Android appeared first on 9to5Google.
Recent related news from verified sources

Line messenger now works with Google Assistant on Android

If you use Line's Android messaging app, you can now ask Google Assistant to send and read text messages. It's as simple as saying, "Hey Google, send a Line...
engadget

G Suite support for new Google Assistant on Pixel 4 more widely available

Last month, Pixel 4 owners with G Suite accounts started seeing the new Google Assistant. That launch day limitation now looks to be gone with support widely...
9to5Google

