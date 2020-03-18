Anker’s new floodlight security camera hits all-time low at $160, more from $12
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Anker is discounting some of its latest products this morning, including the new eufy Floodlight Camera for *$159.99 shipped* when promo code *FLOODLC4* is applied during checkout. This is the first discount we’ve seen from the usual $200 price tag, and thus, a new Amazon all-time low. Anker has been steadily expanding its home security offerings, including this floodlight-enabled camera that captures footage in full 1080p HD. Dual 500-lumen lights illuminate your driveway or sidewalk, making it easy to see the action when movement is detected. eufy’s line of smart security systems are well-rated across the board.
Another standout in today’s sale is the Anker 3-outlet and 3-port Power Strip for *$14.39*, which is down from the usual $23 price tag. Today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve tracked to date. Notable specs here include a streamlined design with six total power sources divided between standard outlets and 2.4A USB ports. Great for simplifying your desk setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
