Anker’s new floodlight security camera hits all-time low at $160, more from $12

Anker is discounting some of its latest products this morning, including the new eufy Floodlight Camera for *$159.99 shipped* when promo code *FLOODLC4* is applied during checkout. This is the first discount we’ve seen from the usual $200 price tag, and thus, a new Amazon all-time low. Anker has been steadily expanding its home security offerings, including this floodlight-enabled camera that captures footage in full 1080p HD. Dual 500-lumen lights illuminate your driveway or sidewalk, making it easy to see the action when movement is detected. eufy’s line of smart security systems are well-rated across the board.



Another standout in today’s sale is the Anker 3-outlet and 3-port Power Strip for *$14.39*, which is down from the usual $23 price tag. Today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve tracked to date. Notable specs here include a streamlined design with six total power sources divided between standard outlets and 2.4A USB ports. Great for simplifying your desk setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



-Other notable deals include:-



· Roav DashCam Duo: *$90* (Reg. $130)



· w/ code *DUALDC399* + on-page coupon



· PowerCore Slim 10000mAh USB-C PD Battery: *$30* (Reg. $40)

· 6-foot PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Cable: *$12* (Reg. $15)



· w/ code *AKPL2CL6*



· Ultra-bright Tactical Flashlight: *$36* (Reg. $60)



· w/ on-page coupon



· UV Rechargeable Flashlight: *$19* (Reg. $26)



· w/ on-page coupon



Make sure you check out our sale from earlier this week with deals from *$8* on projectors, iPhone-matching batteries, and more.



