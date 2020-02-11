Global  

Samsung’s Galaxy M21 is its latest affordable handset for the Indian market

The Verge Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Samsung's Galaxy M21 is its latest affordable handset for the Indian market

Samsung has announced the Galaxy M21, a new handset for the Indian market, which will cost 12,999 rupees (around $175), GSMArena reports. It’s the successor to last year’s Galaxy M20, and it’s another attempt by Samsung to win back buyers from Chinese rivals whose phones have stolen market share from the world’s largest handset maker.

While the overall design remains similar to its predecessor, Samsung has made several improvements with the Galaxy M21. On its rear, there are now three cameras rather than two, thanks to the addition of a new 8-megapixel ultrawide camera alongside the 5-megapixel depth sensor. The resolution of the main sensor has also been bumped up from 13 to 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera now features a...
