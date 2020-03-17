Popcorn Time, the infamous 'Netflix for piracy' app, has made its return amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

· Popcorn Time is a notorious application that was wildly popular in 2014 for allowing users to illegally stream movies and TV shows for free.

· The software, which was shut down in 2014, appears to have made a comeback with a new version that's available to download on Mac computers and PCs, as well as Android devices.

