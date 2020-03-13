Global  

Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to address the coronavirus pandemic

TechCrunch Wednesday, 18 March 2020
During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, President Trump opened remarks by confirming that he has invoked the Defense Production Act, a move that many have called for him to take to help fight the coronavirus pandemic since at least earlier this week. The Act, which was originally enacted in 1950 as a measure […]
News video: Watch: Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Effort to Combat Coronavirus Spread

Watch: Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Effort to Combat Coronavirus Spread 07:25

 In a press conference Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he's invoking the Defense Production Act, that FEMA has been activated to Level 1, and that two hospital ships will soon be ready to dock in New York and California.

